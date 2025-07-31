TÜRKIYE WATCHING TERRORIST GROUP SDFS INTEGRATION INTO SYRIAN ARMY CLOSELY

Türkiye is closely monitoring developments on the ground in the integration of the terrorist group SDF into the Syrian army, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Under the March 10, 2025 agreement reached between the Syrian government and the terrorist group SDF, the integration of the group into the Syrian army is expected to be completed by the end of the year. We are closely following developments regarding the integration process on the ground," ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk told reporters at a briefing in the capital Ankara.

The SDF is dominated by the terrorist group YPG, the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

Reiterating Türkiye's stance on Syria, the ministry emphasized: "Türkiye will continue to support Syria's political unity and territorial integrity. In this context, we will maintain efforts to provide training, advisory, and technical assistance requested by the Syrian administration to enhance its capacity to combat terrorist organizations."