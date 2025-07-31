Turkish president hosts Gabonese counterpart with official ceremony in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday formally welcomed Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, his counterpart from the Central African nation of Gabon, with an official ceremony in Ankara, during his official visit to Türkiye.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

As Oligui Nguema's motorcade approached, a cavalry unit greeted the vehicle on the street leading to the complex and escorted it to the protocol entrance.

President Erdoğan received his Gabonese counterpart at the main entrance of the complex.

Following the leaders' arrival at the ceremonial square, a military band played the national anthems of both countries.

The ceremony also featured a display of flags representing 16 historic Turkish states, along with a military guard of honor and a 21-gun salute.

Oligui Nguema greeted the ceremonial guard with a salute, saying "Merhaba, asker" (Hello soldier) in Turkish. The two leaders then introduced members of their respective delegations.

Standing side by side on the steps of the Presidential Complex, Erdoğan and Oligui Nguema posed for photo in front of the national flags of Türkiye and Gabon.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two presidents held a one-on-one meeting, followed by talks between their delegations.

The leaders are expected to take in a joint press conference and attend a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements.

Later in the evening, President Erdoğan will host an official dinner in Oligui Nguema's honor.