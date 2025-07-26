Türkiye to sell 48 KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia

The signing ceremony was attended by Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, President of the Defense Industries; Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Indonesian Minister of Defense; Prof. Dr. Ömer Cihad Vardan, Chairman of the Board of TUSAŞ; Şuay Alpay, Deputy Minister of National Defense and Vice Chairman of TUSAŞ; and Dr. Mehmet Demiroğlu, CEO of TUSAŞ.

Following the ceremony, Defense Industries President Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün made the following remarks:

"Another historic moment within history… I am grateful that we could all witness this historic occasion together. We are excited and proud. Thanks to the leadership and strong will of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, we are experiencing the great pride and happiness of successfully realizing this cooperation, which began to flourish under their guidance.

On June 11, 2025, we signed a Government-to-Government (G2G) Procurement Agreement with the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, foreseeing cooperation for a total of 48 aircraft. Today, we held the signing ceremony of the commercial agreement that defines the details of the agreement and includes its technical annexes."



