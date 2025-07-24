Türkiye expresses condolences over plane crash in Russia

Türkiye on Thursday expressed condolences over a plane crash in Russia's Far East that claimed nearly 50 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today in Amur Oblast, the Russian Federation," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Russian Federation," it added.

An Antonov An-24 passenger plane on Thursday disappeared from radar during a flight in Russia's Far Eastern Amur region.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, all 43 passengers and six crew members on board were killed in the crash.