Turkish defense firm MKE introduces anti-drone system Tolga

A Turkish defense firm MKE introduced its drone defense system, named Tolga, which offered a layered and integrated solution against drone threats.

Exhibiting as part of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul, the firm is showcasing Tolga Drone Defense System, developed to counter new-generation security threats.

The system, which includes a command and control center, radar systems, turreted weapons, and a specially developed ammunition family, provides a multi-layered and integrated defense shield against drones.

Tolga combines electronic jamming and physical destruction capabilities.

It was designed to provide a dynamic response according to the range of the threat, using turreted weapons of various calibers and sizes.

Detection and tracking data obtained from mobile radar stations are instantly transmitted to the relevant stations, ensuring that the threat is neutralized in its initial phase.

Wireless drones detected by radars from a distance of 10,000 meters (6.2 miles) can be blocked with jammers.

In the second phase, turreted weapon systems that provide 360-degree protection of the threatened area are activated; effective destruction is achieved with Tolga turrets of different calibers depending on the range.

The 35 mm Tolga Tower provides effective destruction up to 3,000 meters, the 20 mm Tolga Tower up to 1,000 meters, the 40 mm Tolga Tower up to 500 meters, and the 12.7 mm Tolga Tower up to 300 meters.

The system has been developed to perform a wide range of tasks, from fixed base areas to critical facility protection, thanks to its modular structure, rapid reaction capability, and high accuracy.

- NEUTRALIZES DRONES AT RANGES FROM 10,000 METERS TO 300 METERS

MKE Deputy General Manager Tolga Celik told Anadolu that the firm has a very wide range of products, stating, "As MKE, we have 470 products. We cannot display all of them at IDEF 2025, but we have brought a significant portion of them."

Pointing out that, in addition to weapons and ammunition, their newly developed concepts are also featured at the fair, Celik said that the Tolga Drone Defense System, which they are exhibiting for the first time, neutralizes drones with different weapons at a range of 10,000 meters to 300 meters.

Celik stated that they are aware that drones pose a threat in wars and that the system was developed as a solution to this problem.

He pointed out that the system has an eye and ear, which are generally radar and electro-optical systems.





