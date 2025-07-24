Turkish Aerospace inks deal to export KAAN fighter jets to Indonesia

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) announced on Thursday an agreement with two Indonesian defense firms, PT Republik Aero Dirgantara and PT Dirgantara Indonesia, to export the KAAN fighter jets.

TAI signed the agreement to export 48 KAAN units during the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025.

The agreement dealt with production, engineering, and technology sharing.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the export of KAAN in mid-June.

TAI will deliver KAAN units in 120 months, with engines manufactured domestically in Türkiye.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Ataköy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.