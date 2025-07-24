IDEF defense fair sends strong message amid regional turmoil, Turkish transport minister says

Underlining the importance of the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025, held amid a challenging geopolitical landscape marked by the Russia-Ukraine war and turmoil in the Middle East, the Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, "Reaching this level is the result of hard work, effort, and dedication."

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link; if any small piece cannot be produced, the entire system will fail, he said at the IDEF in Istanbul on Thursday.

Although no country in the world can be completely self-sufficient, the minister stressed that self-sufficiency is extremely valuable in general.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Atatürk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Ataköy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.

He noted that Türkiye has achieved a localization rate of over 80% in the defense industry and drew attention to the importance of this rate.

He stated that the defense industry plays a leading role in many areas, from satellites to high-speed train sets and metro systems.

Uraloğlu said: "Everything that develops in the defense industry supports the products we produce in other areas."