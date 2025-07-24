10 dead as forest fire traps responders in central Türkiye: Minister

Ten people died-including both forestry workers and search and rescue personnel-while responding to a forest fire in Türkiye's central Anatolian region, authorities said Wednesday.

With nine major fires breaking out in Türkiye over the last 24 hours, personnel are fighting a total of 11 large blazes with all available forces and resources amid extreme heat and shifting winds, Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı told reporters in the capital Ankara.

Noting there are no serious issues with four of the fires, Yumaklı said 24 people-19 forestry personnel and five search and rescue workers-had been "suddenly" trapped into a fire that started in the province of Eskişehir and crossed into neighboring Afyonkarahisar.

"Fourteen of them are currently being treated in various hospitals without major health issues. Unfortunately, we lost five forestry worker brothers and five search and rescue team members," he added.

Yumaklı extended his condolences to their loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also expressed his condolences over the blaze.

"I have learned with great sorrow that five forestry workers and five search and rescue volunteers were martyred while responding to the forest fire in Eskişehir," he said.

"I pray for God's mercy upon our brothers who fought to protect our forests at the cost of their lives, and I offer my condolences to their families and to our nation."