Türkiye, UK ink Eurofighter Typhoon cooperation deal

Turkish Defense Minister Guler and UK Defense Secretary Healey on Wednesday signed a full memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Türkiye's acceptance as a Eurofighter Typhoon operator.

The MoU was signed during the 17th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, according to Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense.

"The Defense Ministers have today jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This document codifies the relationship between the countries, taking them one step closer to a full agreement on Typhoon. Both Ministers welcome signature as a positive step towards bringing Türkiye into the Typhoon club and share a mutual ambition to conclude the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Defense Ministers of the Republic of Türkiye and the United Kingdom welcomed the opportunity to meet at the 17th International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul today and reaffirmed the strength of the Türkiye-UK partnership.

"They underscored the importance of the two countries' longstanding defense cooperation, including collaboration through NATO and growing ties in defense industry and security. Both Ministers committed to deepening this strategic partnership in support of the Alliance's collective deterrence," the ministry said.

"The two nations continue to make excellent progress on the export of Eurofighter Typhoon. Welcoming Türkiye as a Typhoon operator would build on the bonds of friendship developed over many decades between key NATO Allies and would be a significant step towards enhancing Türkiye's advanced combat air capabilities.

"This will mark the start of a new chapter in the Türkiye-UK partnership, working together to strengthen capability collaboration and supporting both countries' defense industries through the reciprocal purchase of world-leading equipment," it added.





