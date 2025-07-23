Turkish drone producer Baykar inks deal with Korean Air

South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air and Türkiye's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) producer Baykar signed a memorandum of understanding at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The deal was signed by Baykar's General Manager Haluk Bayraktar and Korean Air's General Manager Kh Lee.

The 17th edition of the six-day defense fair IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Center, Ataturk Airport, Wow Hotel, and Atakoy Marina.

The event, organized by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation, has Anadolu as its global communication partner.



