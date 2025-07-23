 Contact Us
News Türkiye 3rd round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starts in Istanbul

3rd round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starts in Istanbul

The trilateral meeting between Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine, organized in Istanbul under Türkiye's mediation, has begun. The meeting held at the Çırağan Palace aims to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine War, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published July 23,2025
Subscribe
3RD ROUND OF RUSSIA-UKRAINE PEACE TALKS STARTS IN ISTANBUL
(AA photo)

The third round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks hosted by Türkiye started on Wednesday, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The third round of full-format direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is taking place at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian president, while the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Ahead of the main part of the meeting, Medinsky and Umerov had a one-on-one meeting mediated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.