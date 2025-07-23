3rd round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks starts in Istanbul

The third round of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks hosted by Türkiye started on Wednesday, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The third round of full-format direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations is taking place at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation is led by Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian president, while the Ukrainian delegation is headed by Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Ahead of the main part of the meeting, Medinsky and Umerov had a one-on-one meeting mediated by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.