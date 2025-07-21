Türkiye expresses condolences over plane crash in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's fire service and security personnel conduct a search and rescue operation after an Air Force training jet crashed into a school in Dhaka on July 21, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Türkiye on Monday expressed condolences over a plane crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that claimed at least 20 lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the plane crash that occurred today in Dhaka, Bangladesh," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend our condolences to the people of Bangladesh," it added.

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet on Monday crashed into a college campus in the capital Dhaka, killing at least 20 people, including the students and pilot, said the army's media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that 171 others were injured in the incident, and the majority suffered burn injuries.

The majority of the victims are college students and staff, and the pilot, Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, the sole occupant of the Chinese-manufactured FT-7 BGI fighter jet, was also killed.