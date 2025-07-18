Turkish defense firm to unveil homegrown next-generation awareness system

Turkish defense firm Nurol Teknoloji next week will unveil Armor Integrity, a system developed for land, air, and sea platforms to add a security layer capable of detecting potential attacks.

The smart security layer will be showcased for the first time at the six-day International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2025) in Istanbul, which starts on Tuesday.

The system was designed to enhance the safety and the decision-making effectiveness of personnel using armored vehicles in high-threat environments. The system analyzes key information to maximize situational awareness of personnel.

It can detect the direction of a ballistic threat coming in using high-precision sensors integrated into the armor surface and its advanced algorithms running in the background. It can also assess how many different shots a vehicle or platform got hit with, the level of penetration of the armor, the armor's remaining lifespan, and the intensity of the attack.

The Armored Integrity system is based on a modular architecture with field-proven experience which can be easily integrated into various platforms with full harmony, working in tandem with existing command and control systems.

The system compiles data from multiple sensors with a sensor fusion principle to provide layered analyses of what goes on in the field. It can record all the data obtained and serve as a resource for post-mission analysis.

The system offers real-time protection and plays a key role in building internal memory, developing tactics, and supporting training activities.





