Turkish President Erdoğan, South Korean counterpart discuss regional and global issues over phone

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and South Korea, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan congratulated Jae-myung on his election as president.

He expressed his hope to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Türkiye and South Korea in the new era, emphasizing the potential for cooperation in various fields including nuclear energy, artificial intelligence, green energy, and the defense industry.

President Erdoğan also extended an invitation to the South Korean President to visit Türkiye.













