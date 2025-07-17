TURKISH PARLIAMENT APPROVES SPEAKERS MOTION CONDEMNING ISRAELS ATTACKS IN SYRIA

The Turkish parliament on late Wednesday approved the speaker's motion condemning Israel's attacks in Syria.

The parliament "strongly" condemned Israel's "vile" attacks against Syria, especially in Damascus and reaffirmed support for Syrian people.

"We strongly condemn Israel's vile attacks on Syria, particularly targeting Damascus. We reiterate our support for the Syrian people," the resolution said.

Israel launched Wednesday airstrikes on Damascus, targeting the Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in the southern Suwayda province, warning it will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups that killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are to protect the Druze minority.