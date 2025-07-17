Turkish chief of General Staff meets French counterpart in Turkish capital

Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak on Thursday met his French counterpart in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Gürak welcomed Gen. Thierry Burkhard, who is visiting Türkiye as his official guest, with an official ceremony at General Staff Headquarters.

After the welcoming ceremony, Burkhard saluted the Honor Guard.

Following the ceremony, the generals held a closed-door meeting.

Later in the day, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler received Burkhard, the ministry said on X.

Gen. Gürak was also present at the reception, it said.