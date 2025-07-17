President Erdoğan holds phone call with Syrian leader al-Sharaa

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday held a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

According to a statement by the Turkish Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria following Israel's attacks.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan stated that Israel's attacks on Syria were unacceptable, emphasized that Israeli aggression poses a threat to the entire region, and reaffirmed that Türkiye would continue to support the Syrian people as it has done in the past.

Erdoğan also welcomed the ceasefire reached with the Druze community in Syria. Syrian President al-Sharaa, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Erdoğan for Türkiye's support in preserving Syria's political unity, ensuring territorial integrity, and maintaining sovereignty.



















