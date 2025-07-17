Israeli attacks on Syria 'deepening the ethnic fault lines' across region: Turkish foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan slammed Israel on Wednesday for pursuing an aggressive regional strategy that threatens stability in the Middle East.

"Israel is trying to implement its strategy of aggression not only in Palestine, but also in Lebanon, Syria and Iran," Fidan told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East.

"There is a clear pattern here. If left unchecked, this pattern risks wider destabilization. This is exactly what is going on in Syria. Israeli aggression is threatening the fragile peace that Syrian people paid a high price to reach. These attacks are deepening the ethnic fault lines across the region," he added.

Stressing that Israel does not want peace and stability in the region, Fidan urged the Council to "collectively" make sure that Syria does not fall into a spiral of violence.