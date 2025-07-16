Turkish vice president, communications director condemn Israel’s attack on Syria

The Turkish vice president and communications director on Wednesday condemned Israel's attack on Syria.

"Israel's attacks on Syria constitute a clear threat not only to Syria's sovereignty but also to the stability and peace of our region. I strongly condemn these attacks," said Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz on X.

"The initiation of the reconstruction process in Syria, following years of internal turmoil, is of vital importance both for the oppressed Syrian people and for regional security," he said.

"In such a period, Israel's continuation of its aggressive stance is a clear act of sabotage of regional peace and international law," he added.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran also said the "attacks on Syria target not only Syria's stability and security but also the peace of our entire region."

"I condemn this attack that threatens Syria's sovereignty and unity," he said.

"Türkiye, as it has done so far, will continue to support Syria's territorial integrity in the future," he added.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.