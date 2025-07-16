Turkish, Jordanian foreign ministers discuss Israeli attacks on Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi on Wednesday discussed Israeli attacks on Syria.

During a phone call, Fidan and Safadi emphasized the need for an immediate end to attacks targeting Syria, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.