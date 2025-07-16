TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER, SAUDI COUNTERPART DISCUSS ISRAELS ATTACKS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday discussed Israel's attacks aiming to destabilize the region in a phone call, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The call also addressed the attacks on Syria and damaging steps taken to establish stability in the country.

They said these aggressive actions must be ended as soon as possible.

Israel launched airstrikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria's Defense Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria's Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

The Israeli army claims the operations are meant to protect the Druze minority.