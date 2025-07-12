President Erdogan: 47-year terror plague has entered the phase of ending

Speaking at the 32nd Consultation and Evaluation Meeting of his party, Erdoğan stated:

"The terrorist organization has announced its self-dissolution. Yesterday, they put this decision into action and, in a formal ceremony, laid down their arms. As of yesterday, we can say that, God willing, the 47-year plague of terrorism has entered the process of coming to an end."

"WE HAVE NOT FORGOTTEN OUR MARTYRS, AND WE NEVER WILL"

Erdoğan commemorated the fallen during his speech:

"I once again pray for mercy for our martyrs and citizens who lost their lives. We have not forgotten them, and we never will. Our homeland will exist forever, and our star-and-crescent flag will, God willing, continue to wave freely in our skies. Our martyrs, who watered this land with their blood and dyed our flag with their sacrifice, will always be honored."

He recalled that the terror campaign began with an attack in 1984, escalating in the years that followed.

"Since then, many governments have come and gone, each pledging to eradicate terrorism. But it was never fully eliminated — neither on our soil nor in the territories where it found refuge abroad."

Erdoğan emphasized the toll of the conflict:

"Not only have we lost security personnel and civilians, but terrorism has also destabilized Türkiye. It inflicted economic damage amounting to as much as $2 trillion. Most importantly, it severely harmed the peace, unity, integrity, and brotherhood of our nation."

Reiterating his earlier statement, he concluded:

"Yesterday, the group implemented its decision and, in a ceremony, laid down its arms. As of yesterday, the 47-year terror scourge has, God willing, entered the process of ending."