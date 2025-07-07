Türkiye extradites 15 most-wanted suspects from 5 countries: Interior minister

 Contact Us
Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Monday that 13 suspects wanted on Interpol red notices and two on Türkiye's national wanted list have been extradited from five countries.

Published July 07,2025
Thirteen suspects wanted on Interpol red notices and two on Türkiye's national wanted list have been extradited from five countries, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

In a post on X, Yerlikaya said the 15 individuals were captured and returned from Georgia, Greece, the UK, North Macedonia and Germany.

He said the suspects, all of whom were wanted on various criminal charges, were located through analysis of Interpol databases, Turkish law enforcement records, social media and open-source intelligence, coordinated by departments including organized crime, intelligence, narcotics, counterterrorism, migrant smuggling and cybercrime.