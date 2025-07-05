Medical education to begin at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University

Rector Prof. Dr. Alpaslan Ceylan announced that the Faculty of Medicine at Kyrgyz-Turkish Manas University will begin admitting students in the 2025–2026 academic year.

Ceylan shared that the activities of the Faculty of Medicine will be carried out in cooperation with the Health Sciences University based in Istanbul.

He stated that the application process is ongoing for students from Türkiye and added, "In the 2025–2026 academic year, the Faculty of Medicine will admit 30 students from Kyrgyzstan, 25 from Türkiye, and 5 from other Turkic countries."

Ceylan explained that medical students will complete their preparatory year and the first three academic years in Kyrgyzstan, while the fourth and fifth years will be completed at a campus of their choice under the Health Sciences University in Türkiye.

Rector Ceylan also noted that students from Türkiye will be required to complete a one-year preparatory course in Kyrgyz, while students from Kyrgyzstan will take a one-year preparatory course in Turkish as part of the International Joint Undergraduate Program.