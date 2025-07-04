Türkiye expects Turkmens to be represented 'adequately' in Iraqi government institutions

Türkiye expects Turkmen to be represented "adequately" in Iraq's political and governmental institutions, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The appointment of a non-Turkmen director to the Altunkopru Municipality in Kirkuk — a region with a dense Turkmen population — has understandably caused discomfort and disappointment among the Turkmen community," Oncu Keceli, the ministry spokesperson, said in a statement.

"Our fundamental expectation is that our Turkmen kin be adequately represented within Iraq's political and state structures. This issue is particularly important in Kirkuk, especially regarding appointments and assignments in all public institutions, starting with the Provincial Council," Keceli added.

"The peace and stability of Kirkuk, which is a small model of Iraq with its ethnic and religious diversity, is of key importance for the peace and stability of all of Iraq," he said.

"In this context, developments in Kirkuk are being closely and carefully monitored by our country," the spokesperson added.





