Turkish President Erdoğan in Netherlands for NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague.

Erdoğan landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where he was welcomed by Dutch officials, Türkiye's Ambassador to NATO Basat Öztürk, and Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Selçuk Ünal.

He later traveled to The Hague, where the summit is taking place.

Later Tuesday, Erdoğan is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump at a dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for world leaders, including 45 heads of state and other dignitaries.

Accompanying the president are Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief İbrahim Kalın, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Erdoğan's top foreign policy and security adviser.

President Erdoğan attended the dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honor of the leaders participating in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit and their spouses.

The Turkish president was accompanied by his wife, Emine Erdoğan, at the dinner held at the Royal Palace.

The dinner began after King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima welcomed the guests and posed for photos with the attending heads of state and government and their spouses.

Erdoğan is expected to meet with US President Donald Trump during the dinner.

The Turkish president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the summit, which will focus on strategic threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

The two-day NATO summit is due to conclude on Wednesday.















