Azerbaijani president to visit Türkiye on Thursday

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit Türkiye on Thursday to attend the inauguration of the joint "Azerbaijan Neighborhood" housing project and discuss bilateral ties with President Erdoğan.

Published June 18,2025
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Türkiye on Thursday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to Türkiye's communications director.

As part of the visit, Erdogan and Aliyev will attend the inauguration ceremony of a permanent housing project named "Azerbaijan Neighborhood" in southern Kahramanmaras province, built jointly by Türkiye and Azerbaijan in the aftermath of the devastating February 2023 earthquakes, Fahrettin Altun said on X Wednesday.

The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on bilateral relations and current regional developments, he added.