TUSAŞ secures airbus deal to produce A350F parts and A320 rudders

At the Paris Air Show, one of the world's largest aviation exhibitions, a new agreement was signed between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Airbus. Under this agreement, TUSAŞ will produce the rudder component for the Airbus A320, one of the most widely used aircraft in civil aviation. TUSAŞ and Airbus came together at the Paris Air Show held in the French capital, Paris.

With the signing of this agreement, TUSAŞ's facility in Kahramankazan has become one of the world's most important centers for producing rudder parts and is now officially a manufacturing hub for this component.

TUSAŞ TO PRODUCE ALL METAL PARTS FOR AIRBUS A350F AIRCRAFT

During the signing ceremony, it was also agreed to expand cooperation to include the Airbus A350F cargo aircraft. In this second agreement between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) and Airbus, it was decided that TUSAŞ would manufacture the metallic parts of the Airbus A350F cargo plane. With this, TUSAŞ has become the sole global supplier of metal parts for the A350F cargo aircraft. As a result of this agreement, TUSAŞ will produce all the metallic components for every A350F aircraft to be manufactured worldwide.

Collaborating with the world's leading aviation brands, TUSAŞ continues to showcase Türkiye's engineering power in the skies. The company already produces numerous critical components for Airbus aircraft—including the A220, A320, A330, and A350—ranging from flaps to landing gear panels, structural fuselage elements, and composite parts.