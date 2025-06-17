President Erdoğan continues telephone diplomacy for Israel-Iran tensions

According to a statement posted on the social media account of the Presidency's Directorate of Communications, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral relations, and regional issues in a phone conversation on Tuesday.

During the call, Erdoğan stated that the spiral of violence that started with Israel's attacks on Iran put the security of the entire region at risk, that the region could not tolerate a new war, and that they were working to end the conflicts through diplomatic contacts.

Noting that the solution to the nuclear dispute with Iran is to return to the negotiation table, Erdoğan emphasized that the current situation should not overshadow Gaza, otherwise the West Bank and East Jerusalem could also face the threat of occupation.