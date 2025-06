Türkiye's central bank reserves rise to $155.9B, highest in over a year

The Turkish Central Bank's total official reserves rose 1.8% to $155.9 billion as of June 5, marking the highest level in over a year, according to data released Friday.

The figure climbed from $153.19 billion the previous week and was sharply up from $143.65 billion year-on-year.

Foreign currency reserves -- in convertible currencies -- increased 0.4% month-on-month to $62.6 billion.

Meanwhile, gold reserves, including gold deposits and gold swapped, jumped 2.9% to $85.6 billion.