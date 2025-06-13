TOP TURKISH OFFICIALS MEET IN ANKARA TO DISCUSS SITUATION AFTER ISRAELS ATTACKS ON IRAN

Top Turkish officials meet in Ankara to discuss situation after Israel's attacks on Iran

The Turkish foreign and defense ministers, head of intelligence and chief of general staff met in Ankara to discuss situation after Israel's attacks on Iran on Friday, diplomatic sources said.

The meeting attended by Hakan Fidan, Yaşar Güler, İbrahim Kalın and Metin Gürak kicked off at 2.30 p.m. local time (1130 GMT), the sources said.

The meeting is focused on discussing the developments triggered by Israel's airstrikes and its potential repercussions, according to the sources.

Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran earlier in the day, targeting the country's nuclear and military facilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were also killed in the strikes. The wave of strikes is said to have continued.

Iran vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.