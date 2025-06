In the meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Masoud Pezeshkian, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Iran, as well as regional and global issues, were discussed.

President Erdoğan stated that they are continuing to work on steps to strengthen the institutional framework of Türkiye-Iran relations in the upcoming period.

He also extended his congratulations to Iranian President Pezeşkiyan on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.