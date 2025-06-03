Numan Kurtulmuş re-elected as speaker of Turkish parliament

In the third round of voting in the General Assembly, 529 members of parliament participated.

AK Party Istanbul Deputy Numan Kurtulmuş received 329 votes, CHP Artvin Deputy Uğur Bayraktutan 118 votes, DEM Party Diyarbakır Deputy Osman Cengiz Çandar 18 votes, IYI Party Istanbul Deputy Mustafa Cihan Paçacı 26 votes, and New Path Party Samsun Deputy Mehmet Karaman also 26 votes. One vote was left blank, and 11 votes were declared invalid.

Accordingly, Kurtulmuş was re-elected as the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye by receiving more than the absolute majority of the total number of members, which is 301.

Numan Kurtulmuş's wife, Sevgi Kurtulmuş, and his family watched the third round of the election from the gallery in the General Assembly Hall.






















