Erdoğan: We will start work on the new constitution

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced upon his return from Azerbaijan that the work on a new and civil constitution, which is of critical importance for Türkiye, will begin after the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Erdoğan stated that the constitution will be prepared beyond political interests, in line with the Türkiye Century vision, strengthening democratic legitimacy and securing rights and freedoms.

The work will be meticulously carried out by 11 legal experts, and if the CHP (Republican People's Party) shows a constructive approach, a broad consensus will be sought.