Türkiye reliable, strategic partner for NATO, Turkish defense official says

Türkiye is a reliable and strategic partner for NATO and contributes to the alliance not only through its strategic alignment but also through indigenous capability development and technological innovations, the president of the country's Secretariat of Defense Industries (SSB) said.

"Even before NATO membership, Türkiye has been a part of European defense since the Vienna Congress in 1815," Haluk Görgün said after the adoption of the Security Action for Europe (SAFE).

On Tuesday, the Council of the European Union adopted a regulation setting up the SAFE, which is a new financial instrument worth €150 billion for the union that will support those member states that wish to invest in the defense industry.

Görgün said the SSB is currently conducting more than 1,100 active procurement and research and development (R&D) programs, adding: "In terms of the size and diversity of the program portfolio, we are the largest defense industry program management authority in the world."

Touching on the country's export success in the defense industry, the president said: "Türkiye has crossed an important threshold by reaching $7 billion in defense and aerospace exports in 2024.

"Of this total, 55.4% was realized to NATO allies and Ukraine. The fact that 10 of the top 20 countries are NATO countries and Ukraine clearly shows that Türkiye is a reliable and strategic partner."

DEEPENING COOPERATION WITH EUROPE



"Today, I would like to proudly state that the Turkish defense industry is the 11th largest exporter in the world, and that approximately 75% of the systems we produce, including deliveries to the Turkish Armed Forces, are used by NATO forces," Görgün said.

He said Türkiye's production capabilities serve not only national defense, but also allied countries with sustainable solutions in accordance with NATO standards.

"We are ready to serve NATO with our production capacity, thousands of different NATO-standard systems and the dynamism of the Turkish defense industry family, whose average age is 34," he added.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has cooperation in the defense industry not only within the framework of NATO, but also with European countries on a bilateral level, he reminded that Türkiye took part in the production of the A400M transport aircraft, one of the symbol projects of Europe's goal of achieving independent operational capability, together with six European countries.

"Considering our status as a candidate country of the EU, we hope that the SAFE instrument will further deepen the defense industry cooperation between the EU and our country," he said.

The SSB head said preparations for the NATO summit, which Türkiye will host in 2026, are continuing meticulously. "We believe that this summit is of strategic importance both to show the world our strong ties with NATO and to demonstrate our level of development in our defense industry."