TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN SET TO VISIT AZERBAIJAN WEDNESDAY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Azerbaijan on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day on Wednesday, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun announced on Tuesday.

During the visit, Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev is expected to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, Altun said on X.

The second meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan trilateral summit will also be held with the participation of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, he added.

As part of his visit, Erdoğan will also attend the inauguration ceremony of the Lachin International Airport as well as the Azerbaijan Independence Day cultural event.