Türkiye’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines remains country’s most valuable brand

Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines maintained its leading position as the country's most valuable brand in 2025, a recent report by valuation group Brand Finance showed.

Turkish Airlines' brand value reached $2.2 billion this year, according to the annual report Brand Finance Türkiye 125 2025.

Brand Finance has been releasing annual reports on brand values since 2007, expanding its list from 100 to 125 after an increase in the number of brands.

After Turkish Airlines, Turkish household appliance maker Arcelik came second with a brand value of $1.64 billion.

Turkish IS Bank climbed from the fourth place to third this year, as its brand value reached $1.24 billion.

Electronics manufacturer Vestel fell from third last year to fourth this year, while its brand value totaled $928 million.

Automaker Ford Otosan ranked fifth with a brand value of $905 million, followed by Ziraat Bank with $875 million, fashion retailer LC Waikiki $828 million, financial services firm Garanti BBVA $721 million, Turkish beverage brand Yeni Raki $590 million, and VakifBank $386 million.

Türkiye's first electric vehicle brand Togg entered the list last year at the 20th place and maintained that position in 2025 with a brand value of $179 million.

Some 24 new brands made the cut this year, namely Altinkilic, Astor Energy, Bilkom, Bizim, Celik Motor, Dogan Trend, Efor Cay, Eker, Eksun, Gezinomi, Hedef Filo, Hepsiburada, Mobiltel, Oba Makarna, Penta, Reeder, Sasa, Suwen, TV8, Trendyol, VBT Yazilim, VDF Filo, and Yigit Aku.





- TOTAL VALUE REACHES $17B

Muhterem Ilguner, managing director of Brand Finance Türkiye, told Anadolu that the total value of the top 125 brands rose 15.6% year-on-year, reaching $17 billion.

"The overseas success of some ready-to-wear fashion retailers, such as LC Waikiki, Mavi, and Koton, is on the rise, reflecting the importance of branding in this sector," he said.

"Some 20 new brands were added to the list this year," he said, adding that mobility and software firms have gained prominence.

"This should be considered as a sign of structural transformation," Ilguner said. "As Turkish firms gain wider recognition in aviation and defense, the brand values of firms like Aselsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) are increasing."





