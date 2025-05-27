Erdoğan, Aliyev, Sharif to inaugurate Lachin International Airport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif are set to inaugurate the Lachin International Airport on Wednesday.

The Lachin International Airport is the third airport built by Azerbaijan in territories liberated during the 2020 war with Armenia.

Located at an altitude of 1,800 meters above sea level, the airport was built by carving rocks in the mountainous terrain and leveling the area. Lachin is the highest-altitude airport in Azerbaijan.

Starting its construction in 2021, the airport is 30 kilometers from Lachin city center, 70 kilometers from Shusha and 60 kilometers from Kalbajar. The airport has a runway length of 3,000 meters and is 60 meters wide, and its terminal building can serve as many as 200 passengers per hour.

With the decree signed by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on May 26, Lachin Airport was granted the status of an international airport. Information on this status was also relayed to international organizations. Thus, the number of international airports in Azerbaijan increased to nine.

Earlier, the Fuzuli International Airport, the first airport built in the regions liberated by Azerbaijan, was opened on Oct. 26, 2021 with the participation of Erdoğan and Aliyev.

The two leaders also inaugurated the Zangilan International Airport on Oct. 20, 2022.



