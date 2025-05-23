Türkiye attracts 10.59M foreign tourists in January-April

Türkiye hosted 10.59 million foreign tourists in the first four months of 2025, according to official figures released on Friday.

The number of foreign arrivals in January-April fell by 0.6% compared to the same period last year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry's data showed.

Istanbul, Türkiye's largest city by population and a top tourist destination, welcomed 50.4% of all foreign visitors, or nearly 5.34 million, in the four-month period.

It was followed by the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, and Edirne in northwestern Türkiye, which borders both Bulgaria and Greece.

As for the nationalities of foreign tourists, Germany took the first place with a 10.8% share, over the same period, followed by Russia and Iran.

In April alone, 3.9 million foreigners visited Türkiye, up 8% on a yearly basis.





