International Family Forum kicks off in Istanbul with ministers from 26 countries

The International Family Forum kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday with the participation of ministers from 26 countries.

The two-day event, being held under the theme, "Our Family, Our Future," is organized under the auspices of Türkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry as part of the country's 2025 Year of the Family initiative. Anadolu is the forum's global communications partner.

The event will feature a ministerial session and four panel discussions: "Highly Profitable: The Cost of Global Challenges to Individuals, Families and Society," "Between Fiction and Reality: The Family in Culture, Art and Media," "Being a Family in the Age of Screens," and "The Myth of Overpopulation: How the Global Agenda Contributed to Population Decline."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to deliver the closing remarks, while first lady Emine Erdogan will also meet participants.

The forum aims to bring together high-level officials, experts and other stakeholders to protect and strengthen the institution of family and marriage, and to preserve generations and a strong population structure.

It aims to contribute to a better understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing families and communities, and to provide a common platform to discuss ways to protect and strengthen the family institution and better support families in fulfilling their critical role in our societies.

The event also aims to put forward a concrete initiative to establish a common position on the protection of the family institution and its values on international platforms.





