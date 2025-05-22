Building bridges through heritage: Chicago Turkish Festival aims to connect cultures

One of the largest US events celebrating Turkish heritage is set to launch in Chicago this week, aiming to "build a bridge of Turkish culture," an organizer said.

"I truly believe that Anatolia and Türkiye have a deep, rich, and vast culture to offer to people and to humanity," said Halil Demir, an organizing committee co-founder of the Turkish Festival, set to kick off on Friday.

The three-day event will mark the second edition of the festivities, treating visitors to culinary delights with renowned Turkish chef Ramazan Bingol, along with an expanded assortment of traditional crafts.

According to Demir, it will also feature whirling dervishes, screenings of films produced by Turkish public broadcaster TRT, expert speakers exploring the legacy of Turkish history and culture, and other touchstones of Turkish heritage.

"What we want is for people to nourish their dreams with the things they learn from the past, from (collective) memory. We've also made changes so that when children watch the Mehter (traditional Ottoman military band), they can imagine and connect with that history," he said.

Demir expects this year's turnout to exceed last year's 15,000 visitors, with attendees including senior Turkish figures, as well as local officials and representatives.

"We want Americans to see our culture," he said. "As we introduce these cultures to others, we also help expand, enrich, and enhance American culture. Because people's horizons grow only by learning new things and gaining new experiences."

"The first year marked our birth. This year, I'd say, we are moving toward maturity. From here on, the goal will be perfection," he added.

This year's Turkish Festival will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. Anadolu serves as its global communications partner.





