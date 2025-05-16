Türkiye-Russia-Ukraine trilateral meeting on peace between Moscow, Kyiv concludes

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan chairs a meeting between Ukrainian and Russian negotiators in Istanbul, Türkiye, May 16, 2025. (REUTERS)

A trilateral meeting among Türkiye, Russia, and Ukraine aimed at seeking peace between Moscow and Kyiv concluded Friday in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan led the talks, which took place at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul and lasted about 1 hour and 45 minutes, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Türkiye's delegation also included National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director İbrahim Kalın.

"We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life," Fidan said during his opening speech, addressing delegations from both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Turkish mediators.

The Russian delegation was led by Vladimir Medinskiy, presidential aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate Director Igor Kostyukov, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, and other officials.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov headed Ukraine's delegation, joined by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, Deputy Security Service Chief Oleksandr Poklad, Foreign Intelligence Service Deputy Head Oleh Luhovskyi, advisor to the head of the Office of the President, Oleksandr Bevz, and others.