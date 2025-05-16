Turkish president arrives in Albania to attend European summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Albania's capital Tirana on Friday to attend the 6th Summit of the European Political Community.

Erdogan was welcomed at Tirana International Airport by Albania's Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku, Turkish Ambassador to Tirana Tayyar Kagan Atay, and an embassy delegation.

Accompanying Erdogan are Justice and Development (AK) Party Deputy Chair Halit Yerebakan, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, chief presidential advisor on foreign policy and security.





