Erdoğan: 'Era of terrorism, weapons, violence, and illegality has now come to an end'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is speaking at the AK Party's Parliamentary Group Meeting in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM) on Wednesday.

During his speech, Erdoğan said: "With the announcement of the separatist organization's decision to disband and surrender its weapons, we have entered a new phase in our efforts for a 'terror-free Türkiye.' The era of terrorism, weapons, violence, and illegality has now come to an end. It is of vital importance that the organization's branches in Syria and Europe also recognize these facts and join the process of disbanding and laying down weapons."

Erdoğan added: "Inshallah, this historic opportunity will mature in a sincere environment, without being wasted due to small calculations or international scheming."

"We want Türkiye's name to be associated not with terrorism, but with technology, culture, art, and the rise of democratic and humanitarian development standards. If the point we have reached is a significant achievement, its owner is all 86 million of us." the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan explained: "The opportunities provided by the Presidential Government System have played a crucial role in ensuring that the process has proceeded smoothly up to this point."

Erdoğan evaluated: "Of course, the key factor is implementation. The follow-up on whether promises are kept will be carried out meticulously by our National Intelligence Organization."

Erdoğan said: "We invite everyone to follow developments in a manner that is optimistic, hopeful, but balanced, without overreacting, and with common sense."

"I call on international entrepreneurs to invest in our country's economically underdeveloped regions with a win-win approach." Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan stated: "We will swiftly put all of our minerals, especially oil, at the service of our nation. We will encourage and support the construction of new facilities across all sectors of industry, from textiles to machinery. We will connect the fertile lands of our Southeast with productive agricultural projects in every area, from irrigation to sowing, and further strengthen our global leadership in the food sector. A new era awaits us, not only in terms of security and peace but also in tourism, culture, investments, and social harmony."

"We are actively contributing to peace efforts in our region and beyond. Today, our country has become one of the centers of peace diplomacy. In the resolution of regional and global crises, Türkiye is undoubtedly one of the countries sought for support, assistance, and mediation." he said.

Erdoğan also stated: "I thank President Trump for announcing that he will lift the sanctions on Syria following our phone conversation last week. God willing, we hope to soon receive good news that will bring relief to the hearts concerning Gaza as well. I also trust in the support of my friend Trump in our efforts to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, which has now reached the level of brutality."













