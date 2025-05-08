Türkiye to take new steps to reach $30B bilateral trade with Iraq: Trade minister

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said Thursday that Türkiye and Iraq will resolutely continue to take new steps to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, and increase mutual investments.

Ömer Bolat welcomed in capital Ankara Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is visiting Türkiye as an official guest of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

"I believe that the bilateral and inter-delegation meetings to be held under the chairmanship of our President Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister al-Sudani will make significant contributions to further advancing Türkiye-Iraq relations, which have been rapidly developing in the political, economic, security and commercial fields in recent years," Bolat wrote on social media.

He emphasized that they will also take new steps to make their connection and trade with Iraq even stronger with the Development Road project and new border gates.

"On this occasion, I welcome the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr. Al-Sudani, to our country and hope that his visit will make significant contributions to the relations between our countries," he added.