UN chief congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, urges continued cooperation with Holy See

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres extended congratulations Thursday to Pope Leo XIV and Catholics around the world.

"The election of a new Pope is a moment of profound spiritual significance for millions of faithful around the world, and it comes at a time of great global challenges," Guterres said in a statement from his spokesperson's office.

"Our world is in need of the strongest voices for peace, social justice, human dignity and compassion," he said.

Highlighting the cooperation between the UN and the Holy See, Guterres said: "I look forward to building on the long legacy of cooperation between the United Nations and the Holy See-nurtured most recently by Pope Francis-to advance solidarity, foster reconciliation, and build a just and sustainable world for all."

"It is rooted in the first words of Pope Leo. Despite the rich diversity of backgrounds and beliefs, people everywhere share a common goal: May peace be with all the world," said Guterres.

His remarks came after the 69-year-old cardinal from Chicago was elected leader of the Roman Catholic Church.