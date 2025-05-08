Zelensky congratulates new pope, seeks continued Vatican support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his election and called for the Vatican's continued support in Ukraine's struggle against Russian "aggression."

"Ukraine deeply values the Holy See's consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation's military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians," Zelensky said on X.

He expressed hope for "continued moral and spiritual support" from the Vatican, describing the moment as decisive for Ukraine's future.

Zelensky also wished the newly elected pope "wisdom, inspiration, and strength—both spiritual and physical—in carrying out his noble mission," ending with the Latin blessing Ad multos annos! (For many years).

The Vatican has played a mediating role in humanitarian issues related to the war in Ukraine and has repeatedly called for peace.