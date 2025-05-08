Ukraine ready for talks ‘in any format’ if Russia agrees to full ceasefire, Zelensky tells Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said he informed US President Donald Trump that Kyiv is prepared to begin peace talks "in any format," if Russia demonstrates its willingness by implementing a full, unconditional ceasefire.

In a statement on X, Zelensky said the conversation with Trump included a review of the battlefield situation and an offer to start a 30-day ceasefire immediately. "We are waiting for Russia to support this proposal," he said.

He emphasized that Ukraine remains committed to diplomacy. "I also reaffirmed that Ukraine is ready to engage in talks in any format. But for that, Russia must demonstrate the seriousness of its intentions to end the war, starting with a full unconditional ceasefire," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader added that Trump expressed support for the idea of a ceasefire and confirmed his desire to help bring the war to an end. "We agreed on our further contacts," he said.

Zelensky also welcomed the Ukrainian parliament's ratification of the Economic Partnership Agreement with the US, calling it a "historic document" that opens new paths for bilateral cooperation.

The call coincided with Victory in Europe Day, which both leaders acknowledged as a shared moment of remembrance of the defeat of Nazism.

Previously, a Kremlin spokesperson claimed Kyiv has been unwilling to engage seriously, while Ukraine says it awaits concrete actions from Moscow.