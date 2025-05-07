Turkish President Erdoğan to receive Iraqi premier in capital Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday will receive Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara as part of Sudani's visit to Türkiye, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

The visit is expected to address relations between Ankara and Baghdad, as well as current regional and global developments, said the country's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun on Wednesday on X.

A meeting of the Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will also take place.

It is expected that documents seeking to enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields will be signed.

"With Prime Minister Sudani's visit, we believe that the deep-rooted Türkiye-Iraq relations will be further strengthened across many areas," Altun said.



