Turkish Airlines to launch direct flights to Spain's Seville city

Turkish Airlines will launch a direct flight to Spain's Seville city on September 17.

Türkiye's flag carrier will begin operating daily reciprocal flights between Istanbul Airport and Seville Airport.

Turkish Airlines currently offers direct flights to Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Bilbao, and Valencia. Adding Seville to the list of Spanish destinations brings the total to six.

Turkish Airlines has over 130 destinations worldwide, making it the airline with the most international flights.